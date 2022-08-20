Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the specialty retailer on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Murphy USA has a dividend payout ratio of 8.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Murphy USA to earn $14.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.5%.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $299.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $261.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.18. Murphy USA has a 1 year low of $145.24 and a 1 year high of $302.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Insider Transactions at Murphy USA

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $2.88. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 68.86%. Murphy USA’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Murphy USA will post 21.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,121 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total value of $327,814.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,263,155.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 50,000 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.48, for a total transaction of $14,274,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 463,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $132,326,831.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.04% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $533,953,000 after buying an additional 35,610 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 332,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,518,000 after buying an additional 56,905 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 238,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,539,000 after buying an additional 22,704 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,100,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 132,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,417,000 after buying an additional 7,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MUSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

