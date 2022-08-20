Nasdacoin Trading Down 8.3% Over Last Week (NSD)

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $34,754.11 and approximately $3,736.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000180 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000023 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 54.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

Nasdacoin (CRYPTO:NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 29,216,663 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

