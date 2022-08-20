National Bankshares Analysts Give Arizona Metals (CVE:AMC) a C$7.25 Price Target

National Bankshares set a C$7.25 price objective on Arizona Metals (CVE:AMC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Arizona Metals Stock Performance

AMC opened at C$4.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.35. Arizona Metals has a 1 year low of C$3.05 and a 1 year high of C$6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$513.42 million and a PE ratio of -19.05.

Get Arizona Metals alerts:

Arizona Metals (CVE:AMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arizona Metals will post -0.1912473 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arizona Metals

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arizona Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arizona Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.