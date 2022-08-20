National Bankshares Boosts Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) Price Target to C$11.00

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.25 target price on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.75 to C$14.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$2.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.75. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$1.09 and a 1-year high of C$2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$234.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (the ÂREITÂ) was established under the laws of Ontario pursuant to its declaration of trust, as amended and restated effective April 28, 2014 and November 28, 2017. The REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust which owns and operates commercial real estate properties in Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

