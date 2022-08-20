National Bankshares Trims Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Target Price to C$10.00

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$11.50 to C$9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Dexterra Group from an outperform rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Acumen Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$10.75 to C$10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Dexterra Group Price Performance

Shares of DXT opened at C$6.12 on Wednesday. Dexterra Group has a fifty-two week low of C$5.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$399.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.18, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Insider Activity

About Dexterra Group

In related news, Director Mary Garden purchased 7,700 shares of Dexterra Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,663.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,600 shares in the company, valued at C$282,264.

(Get Rating)

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, retail, healthcare, business and industry, education, rail, hotels and leisure, and government.

See Also

