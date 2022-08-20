Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Navigator had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 4.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:NVGS opened at $11.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $871.36 million, a P/E ratio of 564.78 and a beta of 1.87. Navigator has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $15.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVGS. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Navigator by 14.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 586,001 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Navigator by 12.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after buying an additional 45,400 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Navigator by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 253,956 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Navigator by 431.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,661 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 194,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Navigator by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 125,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 32.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Navigator in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Navigator from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Navigator in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of April 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 53 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

