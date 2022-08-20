Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Announces Earnings Results

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Navigator had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 4.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.
Navigator stock opened at $11.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.78. Navigator has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $15.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.36 million, a P/E ratio of 564.78 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVGS. StockNews.com raised shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Navigator in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Navigator from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Navigator in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.
Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of April 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 53 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.
