Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Announces Earnings Results

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Navigator had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 4.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Navigator Price Performance

Navigator stock opened at $11.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.78. Navigator has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $15.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.36 million, a P/E ratio of 564.78 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Get Navigator alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVGS. StockNews.com raised shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Navigator in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Navigator from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Navigator in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navigator

About Navigator

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Navigator by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 586,001 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Navigator by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 45,400 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Navigator by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 253,956 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Navigator by 431.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,661 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 194,577 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Navigator by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 125,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of April 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 53 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.