Neblio (NEBL) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $346,135.00

Neblio (NEBL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $10.41 million and approximately $346,135.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neblio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00002551 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Neblio has traded down 26.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00022753 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00015478 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005019 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000857 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,411,914 coins and its circulating supply is 19,369,852 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Neblio Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

