Nebulas Price Down 8.1% Over Last Week (NAS)

Nebulas (NAS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 20th. During the last week, Nebulas has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. One Nebulas coin can currently be bought for $0.0416 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nebulas has a total market cap of $2.61 million and $148,765.00 worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,263.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.58 or 0.00172027 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003751 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002405 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00127602 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00032919 BTC.
Nebulas Coin Profile
Nebulas is a PoD (Proof of Devotion) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 78,166,156 coins and its circulating supply is 62,654,354 coins. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io.
