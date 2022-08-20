Nebulas Price Down 8.1% Over Last Week (NAS)

Nebulas (NAS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 20th. During the last week, Nebulas has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. One Nebulas coin can currently be bought for $0.0416 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nebulas has a total market cap of $2.61 million and $148,765.00 worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,263.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.58 or 0.00172027 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003751 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002405 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00127602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00032919 BTC.

Nebulas is a PoD (Proof of Devotion) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 78,166,156 coins and its circulating supply is 62,654,354 coins. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is Autonomous Metanet with focus on on-chain data, interactions, and collaboration. A value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way. NAS is the native (utility) coin of Nebulas, viable for payment of transaction fees and the computing service charge. Nebulas began its journey with the Vision of “Let everyone get values from decentralized collaboration fairly.” With the continued evolution of the “Autonomous Metanet”, Nebulas is building a new Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) for complex data networks that will fully embrace community, decentralization and autonomy on a contribution measured basis. The idea behind Proof of Devotion (PoD) Mechanism is to provide a measurable value of all users based on the size of their contribution to the ecosystem which includes pledging, consensus and governance mechanisms. There are two parts: 1. Consensus Mechanism: decentralize Nebulas’ blockchain nodes; 2. Governance Mechaanism: decentralize community governance via the formation of a representative system and government committees. “

