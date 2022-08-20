Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) PT Lowered to 10.10 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 11.10 to 10.10 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Nel ASA from 19.29 to 15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Nel ASA from 24.00 to 23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup downgraded Nel ASA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, DNB Markets initiated coverage on Nel ASA in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.82.

OTCMKTS NLLSF opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.51. Nel ASA has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $2.35.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. The company operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The Nel Hydrogen Fueling segment produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fueling and long range as conventional fossil fuel vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

