Neometals (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as 0.99 and last traded at 0.99. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 16,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.95.

Neometals Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.97.

Neometals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Neometals Ltd explores and evaluates mineral projects in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Lithium, Titanium/Vanadium, and Other. Its projects include the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling project, which recovers cobalt and other materials from spent and scrap lithium batteries; Vanadium Recovery project, which recovers vanadium pentoxide from processing by-products; Lithium Refinery project; and Barrambie Titanium and Vanadium project located in Western Australia.

Featured Articles

