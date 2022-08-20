Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Bloom Burton reissued a buy rating on shares of Neovasc in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Get Neovasc alerts:

Neovasc Stock Performance

NVCN opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.19. Neovasc has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $21.56. The company has a market capitalization of $20.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 12.88 and a quick ratio of 12.50.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.