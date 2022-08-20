Nerve Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $333,121.47 (NRV)

Nerve Finance (NRV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Nerve Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. Nerve Finance has a market capitalization of $333,121.47 and $300,191.00 worth of Nerve Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nerve Finance has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004759 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,012.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004753 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004755 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003683 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002432 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00126372 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00101599 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00032159 BTC.
About Nerve Finance
NRV is a coin. Nerve Finance’s official Twitter account is @nervefinance.
Buying and Selling Nerve Finance
