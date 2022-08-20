Nervos Network Reaches Market Cap of $140.06 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $140.06 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,270.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,629.35 or 0.07660188 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000329 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00024265 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00160151 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.74 or 0.00257371 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.26 or 0.00687607 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.71 or 0.00548709 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001068 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

