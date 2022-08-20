NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $87.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NTAP. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $124.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $104.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.20.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $74.29 on Tuesday. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $61.26 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.35.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.17. NetApp had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 127.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $360,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,875 shares in the company, valued at $6,906,835. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $360,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,875 shares in the company, valued at $6,906,835. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,625 shares of company stock worth $1,889,651 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NetApp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in NetApp by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NetApp by 237.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NetApp

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

See Also

