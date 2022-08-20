New Perspectives Inc Sells 4,457 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

New Perspectives Inc cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,457 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of New Perspectives Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. New Perspectives Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $63,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.56. The stock had a trading volume of 10,237,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,105,418. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.94. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $53.44.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.