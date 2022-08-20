Newscrypto (NWC) Price Up 97.5% Over Last 7 Days

Newscrypto (NWC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. Newscrypto has a market capitalization of $21.55 million and approximately $4.83 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded 97.5% higher against the dollar. One Newscrypto coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000674 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Newscrypto was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic. The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

