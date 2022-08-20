NextDAO (NAX) Price Reaches $0.0003

NextDAO (NAX) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. In the last week, NextDAO has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One NextDAO coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. NextDAO has a total market cap of $617,037.54 and approximately $251,168.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004710 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,240.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001605 BTC.

About NextDAO

NextDAO (CRYPTO:NAX) is a coin. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,412,951,892 coins and its circulating supply is 2,372,719,783 coins. NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en. NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax.

NextDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

