NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.05 million. NICE had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS.
NASDAQ NICE opened at $221.94 on Friday. NICE has a 52 week low of $179.13 and a 52 week high of $319.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 66.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.85.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on NICE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NICE from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NICE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.00.
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.
