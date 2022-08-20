NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.05 million. NICE had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS.

NICE Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ NICE opened at $221.94 on Friday. NICE has a 52 week low of $179.13 and a 52 week high of $319.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 66.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.85.

Get NICE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NICE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NICE from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NICE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NICE Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NICE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in NICE by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in NICE by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.