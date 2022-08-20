NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.05 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS.

NICE Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NICE stock opened at $221.94 on Friday. NICE has a 52-week low of $179.13 and a 52-week high of $319.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 66.85, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NICE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on NICE from $356.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NICE from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NICE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NICE Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NICE. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NICE by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of NICE by 9.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in NICE during the 1st quarter valued at $604,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of NICE by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

