Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Rating) shares fell 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.33 and last traded at $11.41. 2,235 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 3,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.48.

Nihon Kohden Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of -0.32.

About Nihon Kohden

(Get Rating)

Nihon Kohden Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of medical electronic equipment in Japan, Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides physiological measuring equipment, including electroencephalographs, electrocardiographs, evoked potential and electromyogram measuring instruments, and polygraphs for cath labs, as well as diagnostic information systems and related consumables, such as recording papers, electrodes and catheters, and maintenance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nihon Kohden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nihon Kohden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.