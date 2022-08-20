Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Buys 120 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Okta by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,819,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,059,000 after buying an additional 132,406 shares in the last quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $614,155,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,114,000 after purchasing an additional 236,403 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,716,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Okta by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 929,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,379,000 after buying an additional 11,648 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $66,455.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,850.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $472,862.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,184.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $66,455.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,850.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,442 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,786. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $210.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Okta in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Okta from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Okta to $150.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.74.

Okta stock opened at $96.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.42. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.01 and a 52 week high of $276.30.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $414.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.77 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

