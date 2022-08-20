Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Buys Shares of 28,830 Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 28,830 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 296.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after buying an additional 26,572 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.53.

Shares of ANET opened at $130.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.98 and a 200-day moving average of $115.16. The company has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.35. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.18 and a 1 year high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.30. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 19,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total transaction of $2,527,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,693,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total value of $2,527,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,693,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $2,513,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,673.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 712,552 shares of company stock valued at $78,016,688 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

