Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Cuts Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. cut its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 184,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 72,220 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $5,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 8.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource during the first quarter valued at $229,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in NiSource by 15.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,329,000. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Price Performance

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $31.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.21 and a 200 day moving average of $29.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $32.58.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). NiSource had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NI. Edward Jones raised shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on NiSource to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.29.

NiSource Profile

(Get Rating)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

See Also

