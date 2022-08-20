Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Decreases Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,340.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,517,000 after buying an additional 8,792 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $531,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,768.00 to $1,808.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,505.00 to $1,503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,831.75.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,672.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,415.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,448.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,196.28 and a 52-week high of $1,958.55. The company has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.32.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 35.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total value of $395,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,386,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total transaction of $395,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,386,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.44, for a total transaction of $2,508,707.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,062,827.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,719 shares of company stock valued at $11,629,340 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

