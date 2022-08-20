Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Decreases Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,740 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 2,797.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 181,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,220,000 after buying an additional 175,195 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,404,000 after acquiring an additional 13,676 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $708,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 293.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE stock opened at $369.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $324.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.01. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $446.76. The company has a market capitalization of $112.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DE. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $419.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup upgraded Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $435.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

