Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Decreases Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. decreased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its position in ServiceNow by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in ServiceNow by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 5.9% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $476.26 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $406.47 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The company has a market cap of $96.20 billion, a PE ratio of 523.36, a P/E/G ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $467.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $501.30.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total value of $3,342,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,613,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 726 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.48, for a total transaction of $344,472.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99 shares in the company, valued at $46,973.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total value of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,613,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,427 shares of company stock worth $16,189,898. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $560.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.84.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

