Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $4,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter worth $493,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Pool by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Pool Stock Performance

POOL opened at $380.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $407.36. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $324.14 and a 52-week high of $582.27. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.40 by $0.19. Pool had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 68.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.37 EPS. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens dropped their target price on Pool to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $398.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $446.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pool

In other news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total transaction of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,971.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pool Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

