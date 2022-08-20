Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 60.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,960 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,218,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,166,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,387 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth about $760,634,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,593,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $688,367,000 after acquiring an additional 615,590 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,702,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $616,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,615 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,078,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,832,000 after acquiring an additional 75,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $62.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.94. The company has a market cap of $74.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $54.23 and a 12 month high of $74.86.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 25.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.801 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 48.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on BNS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$92.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.99.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

