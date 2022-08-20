Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Has $2.41 Million Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. trimmed its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,820 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Huntsman by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Huntsman by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HUN shares. UBS Group cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Huntsman from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntsman has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.23.

Insider Activity

Huntsman Stock Down 2.3 %

In other Huntsman news, Director Curtis E. Espeland acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.18 per share, for a total transaction of $452,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,325.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, VP David M. Stryker acquired 10,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $299,000.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 341,614 shares in the company, valued at $10,214,258.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Curtis E. Espeland bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.18 per share, with a total value of $452,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,325.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HUN opened at $30.63 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. Huntsman had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

Huntsman Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.