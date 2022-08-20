Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Has $3.53 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,440 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,729 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $39,606,000 after purchasing an additional 17,825 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4,303.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $72,336,000 after acquiring an additional 351,152 shares during the period. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,232 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $162.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 1.38. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $233.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.56.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.