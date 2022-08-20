Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 82.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 55,540 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Etsy in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Etsy by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,281,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Etsy by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 549,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,235,000 after buying an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Etsy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 965,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,435,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Etsy by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 164,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,089,000 after buying an additional 48,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Etsy from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Etsy from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Etsy from $185.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Etsy from $185.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.35.

Etsy Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $107.01 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $307.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.19 and its 200-day moving average is $107.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Etsy had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $1,510,582.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,441,122.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $1,510,582.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,441,122.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $71,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,170 shares of company stock worth $12,470,076 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

