NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Boosts Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 830,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,493 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned approximately 0.14% of Emerson Electric worth $81,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $558,176,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 396.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,231,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,996,000 after buying an additional 3,380,171 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,620,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,508,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 15,069.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 828,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,239,000 after purchasing an additional 823,082 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:EMR traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,880,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591,731. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.