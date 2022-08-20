NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $100.59 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 342,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,750 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $100,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $2,015,889,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $4,077,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in Danaher by 916.7% during the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,168,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $342,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,502 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in Danaher by 34.4% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,806,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $823,319,000 after acquiring an additional 718,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $145,763,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.50.

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179 in the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $1.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $292.44. 1,603,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966,192. The stock has a market cap of $212.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.86. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $268.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

