NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $128.01 Million Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 776.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,629 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,161 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 0.21% of Palo Alto Networks worth $128,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 900.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 50 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded down $4.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $513.51. 1,124,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,937. The firm has a market cap of $51.17 billion, a PE ratio of -129.02, a PEG ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $502.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $531.57. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $362.98 and a 12 month high of $640.90.

Insider Activity

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.56, for a total value of $476,983.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,899 shares in the company, valued at $952,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 951 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.56, for a total value of $476,983.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,899 shares in the company, valued at $952,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $6,072,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 696,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,321,100.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,805 shares of company stock worth $419,078,584. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PANW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $675.00 to $650.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $587.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $629.67.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

