NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $44.68 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,072 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $44,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,751,232,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $853,662,000 after buying an additional 3,032,297 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% in the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $730,100,000 after buying an additional 1,299,622 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 353.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 753,776 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $194,836,000 after acquiring an additional 587,676 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3,171.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 389,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $100,498,000 after acquiring an additional 377,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $5.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $211.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,347,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,908,885. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $135.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.32.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

