NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $47.62 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 575,590 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,448 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $47,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 13,075 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 14.0% in the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,679,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,496,933. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $209.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.07 and a 200-day moving average of $75.36.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

