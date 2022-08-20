NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $61.31 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,237,061 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,803 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Intel were worth $61,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,080,248,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,064,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Intel by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after buying an additional 6,279,484 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,503,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Intel by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 39,401,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,029,167,000 after buying an additional 3,405,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.38. 31,425,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,187,024. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.39 and its 200-day moving average is $43.13. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.62.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 31.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.83.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

