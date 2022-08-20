NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $68.62 Million Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 589.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,628,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,102,374 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 0.16% of Kinder Morgan worth $68,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 177.2% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 63.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth $35,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KMI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.29.

Shares of KMI traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.72. The stock had a trading volume of 14,168,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,723,006. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.13. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 103.74%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $28,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $28,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

