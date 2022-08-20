NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 12,266 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 898,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,266 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up approximately 0.9% of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.19% of Zoetis worth $169,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,315,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,838,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Zoetis by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,994,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,879,289,000 after acquiring an additional 529,974 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,663,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,381,000 after acquiring an additional 441,440 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,710,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,301,000 after acquiring an additional 159,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Zoetis by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,360,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,162,000 after acquiring an additional 24,432 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZTS. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.14.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,356 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,158. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ZTS traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.52. 1,223,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,410. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.18 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

