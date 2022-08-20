NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 29,586 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,021,600 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,586 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $112,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $1,062,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 35,631 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,554 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.70. 23,130,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,723,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.29. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.82 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,178.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $202,524.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,393,809.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.59.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

