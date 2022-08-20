NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 982,516 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 279.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,334,667 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 982,516 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned approximately 0.15% of Halliburton worth $50,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,736 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at $6,015,000. LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 91,507 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 169,255 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 37,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 22.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 977,223 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $37,007,000 after acquiring an additional 176,179 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of HAL stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $29.39. The stock had a trading volume of 8,623,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,044,867. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.97 and a 200 day moving average of $34.34. The stock has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $43.99.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Halliburton will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Halliburton to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Halliburton to $46.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. HSBC raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.60 to $41.60 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Halliburton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at $13,246,898.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at $13,246,898.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,193,354.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,663,600. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.