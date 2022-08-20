NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 90,373 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,571,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90,373 shares during the quarter. Brown & Brown accounts for approximately 1.4% of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 1.26% of Brown & Brown worth $258,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 26.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRO stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.27. 916,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,151. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 0.80. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.58.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $838.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 18.98%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

