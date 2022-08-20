NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Trims Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 396,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the period. Moody’s accounts for approximately 0.7% of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $133,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCO. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 8.1% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in Moody’s by 3.3% during the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 9,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Moody’s by 20.1% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 15,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Moody’s by 4.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 141,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,860,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in Moody’s by 4.0% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 6,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $370.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $313.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $298.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.92.

Moody’s Stock Down 2.8 %

MCO traded down $8.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $310.89. 504,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,352. The company has a market cap of $57.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $251.01 and a one year high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. Moody’s’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 30.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.