Nocturne Acquisition (NASDAQ:MBTC) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC – Get Rating) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.27 and last traded at $10.27. 50,103 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 42,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.28.

Nocturne Acquisition Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Nocturne Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Nocturne Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $505,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nocturne Acquisition by 8,235.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 201,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 198,729 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Nocturne Acquisition by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 369,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after buying an additional 47,655 shares during the period. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,065,000. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nocturne Acquisition Company Profile

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the disruptive technology market. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

