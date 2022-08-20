Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Price Target Raised to C$48.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Northland Power from C$46.25 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Northland Power from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Northland Power from C$47.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northland Power currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.67.

NPIFF stock opened at $34.64 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.16. Northland Power has a 52-week low of $26.87 and a 52-week high of $36.03.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0768 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 2.95%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

