NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.44-$0.46 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $695.00 million-$705.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $720.65 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NortonLifeLock Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $23.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.50 and a 200-day moving average of $25.50. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.70. NortonLifeLock has a 1-year low of $21.55 and a 1-year high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at NortonLifeLock

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld bought 500,000 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $11,015,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,024,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,608,458.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $31,332,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,181,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,491,772.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $11,015,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,024,896 shares in the company, valued at $44,608,458.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NortonLifeLock

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the second quarter worth $189,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in NortonLifeLock during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 676.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 15.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the first quarter worth about $351,000. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.