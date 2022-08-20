Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Shares Down 1.9%

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF – Get Rating) shares fell 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.94 and last traded at $1.03. 3,409 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 19,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.08.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and charter airline services in Norway and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 aircraft. It is also involved in aircraft financing, leasing, and ownership activities; and cargo activities.

