Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NUE. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on Nucor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $133.18.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $138.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nucor has a 12 month low of $88.50 and a 12 month high of $187.90.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. Nucor’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,175 shares of company stock worth $6,616,198 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nucor

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Further Reading

