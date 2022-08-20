Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Stake Boosted by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $11,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after buying an additional 13,852 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at $859,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Nutrien by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTR opened at $90.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.89. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $57.66 and a twelve month high of $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $48.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.33.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

